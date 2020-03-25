UrduPoint.com
Minister Orders To Remove Rush From Waiting Areas In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has ordered to remove rush from waiting areas in hospitals in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 in Punjab.

The Minister chairing the meeting of key officials at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department reviewed a complete update on COVID-19 cases and measures to combat the spread of the virus.

She said that adequate number of test kits was available and another supply of kits would be reaching shortly in Punjab.

The Minister said, "The private hospitals have been directed to end rush of people in waiting areas.

All public gatherings are being stopped. We are starting Telemedicine facility at Teaching Hospitals for all kinds of medical advice on Corona.

Social Distancing is key to prevention. I appeal to the people to stay at home and stop the spread of coronavirus. We are doing all in the realm of possibility to combat the threat."The healthcare staff was working round the clock to provide services to the people and the figures of suspected and confirmed patients were being shared on regular basis, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said.

