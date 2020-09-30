UrduPoint.com
Minister Orders To Seal School In Violation Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Minister orders to seal school in violation of SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Wednesday ordered to immediately seal 'World Grammar School' for not following the government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening of education institutions.

According to a spokesman, the Minister was annoyed when he found during his visit to Khardar area schools that SOPs were not being followed.

He issued these orders during a surprise visit to various schools in Kharadar area of the metropolis.

He directed the Director General (DG) Private Schools to ensure SOPs in private schools.

He also visited Mardarsah Islamia school no 3 and observed seating arrangements as per rules of social distancing.

He also visited Global Academy, Excellence academy and Progressive Academy and instructed for social distancing.

Saeed Ghani also paid a surprise visit to DJ Sindh Government Science College anddirected to ensure SOPs and wear masks.

