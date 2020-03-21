Minister orders to store edibles items in case lockdown of district

Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahaian Gerdezi has ordered the district administration to make necessary arrangements for storing sufficient edible items in case lockdown of the district following spread of Covid-19 virus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahaian Gerdezi has ordered the district administration to make necessary arrangements for storing sufficient edible items in case lockdown of the district following spread of Covid-19 virus.

Addressing a meeting held here Saturday, minister asked to launch an effective campaign to have safe environment from corona virus.

He stressed that there should not be committed any lethargy or irresponsibility during current critical health situation.

The minister also asked citizens to restrict their movement, cancel appointments and curtail duty hours as adopting safe precautionary measures against the menace that had engulfed many developed countries even.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, giving briefing to minister on the occasion, said an isolation ward consisting of 66 beds was set up here at health facilities center. In addition, all out arrangements were made to facilitate pilgrims being accommodated at seven coronation centers.

Later, the minister paid visit to DHQ hospital and reviewed facilities being offered there.