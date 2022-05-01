Minister orders uninterrupted water supply in trains, railway stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed all Divisional Superintendents to ensure uninterrupted supply of water in the washrooms of passenger trains during Eid days.

In the directions issued here on Sunday,the minister stressed that no compromise would be made on the cleanliness of railway stations and satisfactory cleaning arrangements in trains as well.

He also directed to ensure all possible measures for the convenience of passengers at the railway stations.