Minister orders Wasa to complete desilting of nullahs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to complete desilting of nullahs as early as possible.

Chairing a meeting at the DC's Office, he said the Wasa should complete desilting of sewer channels so that the rainwater could be drained easily without creating problems for the public.

He also directed the Wasa to improve quality of its services to deal with any situation during monsoon.

The minister appreciated performance of the Faisalabad Waste Management Companyover its excellent service during Eid days.