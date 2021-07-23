UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Orders Wasa To Complete Desilting Of Nullahs

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Minister orders Wasa to complete desilting of nullahs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to complete desilting of nullahs as early as possible.

Chairing a meeting at the DC's Office, he said the Wasa should complete desilting of sewer channels so that the rainwater could be drained easily without creating problems for the public.

He also directed the Wasa to improve quality of its services to deal with any situation during monsoon.

The minister appreciated performance of the Faisalabad Waste Management Companyover its excellent service during Eid days.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

31 minutes ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

16 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.