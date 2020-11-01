UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister, Overseas Pakistanis Enjoy OLMT Journey

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Minister, Overseas Pakistanis enjoy OLMT journey

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi Sunday enjoyed journey by the Orange Line Metro Train. along with a delegation of overseas Pakistanis here.

The minister reviewed the train operation arrangements and directed the administration to further improve cleanliness conditions.

While talking to the passengers, the minister said that Metro train was a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship. He said that with the completion of Lahore Orange Line Train project, international standard transport facilities had been made available to Lahorites. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was continuously struggling to provide quality, honorable and environment-friendly transport facilities to people.

The minister added that more than 4,000 people got employment at the Orange Line Metro Train project. The project would help decrease traffic pressure in Lahore and environment pollution would be significantly reduced gradually.

He said that all possible resources would be provided to ensure the best possible transport, education and health facilities to the people of the province. He said that the OLMT project was an environment-friendly project under the green vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The passengers expressed pleasure over provision of modern transport facilities in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Metro Traffic Orange Jahanzeb Khan Sunday All Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Humanity – HIPA’s new theme for tenth season o ..

45 minutes ago

Etihad Rail wins Gold Award for Best Practices for ..

1 hour ago

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UA ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP performs 3 surgeries for uterine prolapse us ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.