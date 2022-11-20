UrduPoint.com

Minister, Parliamentarians Chairs DCC Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Minister, parliamentarians chairs DCC meeting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held, presided over by the Provincial Minister Latif Nazr, parliamentarians Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid, Adil Parvez Gujjar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Mian Waris Aziz, Firdous Roy, Habkook Gill and others here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh briefed the participants about public welfare initiatives taken by the district administration in the last three months.

He described details about establishment of a coffee counter, mobile charger desk, open courts, one-day honorary DC, free shuttle service, anti-beggar and anti-smog campaigns, My Plant-My Class Fellow programme, price monitoring squad equipped with modern cameras, social security cards, parking plaza.

The DC informed about the future steps and said that the anti-quacks campaign was being started soon while keeping in view the sugarcane crushing season, the installation of reflectors was going on to protect the tractor trolleys carrying sugarcane from accidents.

He said that now, the construction of buildings would only be possible after the approval of maps. He informed about the establishment of child protection cells in the general bus stand as well as city terminal, and live monitoring of land record centres.

The convener of the meeting and parliamentarians appreciated the ongoing initiatives of the district administration and emphasised the need to make the anti-beggary campaign more effective and efficient.

Meanwhile, Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram also briefed on the Faisalabad city master plan. Performance of TEPA was also discussed.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company, District Health and education Authority Chief Executive Officers Bilal Feroze Joya, Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh, Iftikhar Khan also presented progress on which the chairman of the meeting issued necessary instructions.

DG PHA Rai Naeemullah Bhatti informed about renovation of parks & green belts and land grabbers.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif informed about the sports activities. During the meeting, it was also informed that the tendering for the implementation of 220 development schemes of the local government sector at a cost of Rs1.43 billion were in the final stage, he briefed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Education Mobile Company Progress Price Shakeel Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

13 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.