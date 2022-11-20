Minister, parliamentarians chairs DCC meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held, presided over by the Provincial Minister Latif Nazr, parliamentarians Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid, Adil Parvez Gujjar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Mian Waris Aziz, Firdous Roy, Habkook Gill and others here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh briefed the participants about public welfare initiatives taken by the district administration in the last three months.

He described details about establishment of a coffee counter, mobile charger desk, open courts, one-day honorary DC, free shuttle service, anti-beggar and anti-smog campaigns, My Plant-My Class Fellow programme, price monitoring squad equipped with modern cameras, social security cards, parking plaza.

The DC informed about the future steps and said that the anti-quacks campaign was being started soon while keeping in view the sugarcane crushing season, the installation of reflectors was going on to protect the tractor trolleys carrying sugarcane from accidents.

He said that now, the construction of buildings would only be possible after the approval of maps. He informed about the establishment of child protection cells in the general bus stand as well as city terminal, and live monitoring of land record centres.

The convener of the meeting and parliamentarians appreciated the ongoing initiatives of the district administration and emphasised the need to make the anti-beggary campaign more effective and efficient.

Meanwhile, Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram also briefed on the Faisalabad city master plan. Performance of TEPA was also discussed.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company, District Health and education Authority Chief Executive Officers Bilal Feroze Joya, Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh, Iftikhar Khan also presented progress on which the chairman of the meeting issued necessary instructions.

DG PHA Rai Naeemullah Bhatti informed about renovation of parks & green belts and land grabbers.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif informed about the sports activities. During the meeting, it was also informed that the tendering for the implementation of 220 development schemes of the local government sector at a cost of Rs1.43 billion were in the final stage, he briefed.