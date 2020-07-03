Minister, parliamentary secretary visit train-coach accident site

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine, along with Parliamentary Secretary for HRMA Mahinder Pal Singh, Friday visited Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura where more than two dozen people belonging to Sikh community died in a train-coach accident on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine, along with Parliamentary Secretary for HRMA Mahinder Pal Singh, Friday visited Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura where more than two dozen people belonging to Sikh community died in a train-coach accident on Friday.

They also visited the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, met the injured persons and checked the arrangements for treatment of the accident victims.

The provincial minister, while talking to the media, said that the nation was saddened over the death of Sikh community members in the tragic accident. He said that the Punjab government would ensure all possible arrangements to prevent such incidents in future.

Mahender Pal Singh said that the loss of lives in the unfortunate accident was sad and painful.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to the injured.

HRMA Secretary Dr Shoaib Akhtar said that all arrangements had been made by the Human Rights Department for treatment of the injured persons and a control room had been set up at Sheikhupura DC Office, in collaboration with the district administration.

DC Sheikhupura Asghar Joya said that information about the accident, deaths and injuries could be obtained from the control room while number 056-3612895 had been allotted for public information in the control room.

Deputy Secretary HRMA M Yusaf and other the district administration officers were also present.