Minister participates in Easter celebrations at Cathedral Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Sunday participated in the Easter celebrations at the Cathedral Church to express solidarity with the Christian community.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said, "The main message of Easter is love and happiness and this message is very important for peace and religious harmony in the society." It was a matter of honor and happiness that in the holy month of Ramadan he had the opportunity to participate in the joys of the Christian community, he said.

The minister further said that the Holy month of Ramadan was the guardian of world peace and added that all the religions of the world needed a joint effort to eradicate extremism. He said, "islam is a religion of peace and Punjab government is using all resources to promote religious tolerance."He also congratulated the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Easter.