Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Minister Participates In Easter Celebrations At Cathedral Church

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Minister participates in Easter celebrations at Cathedral Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Sunday participated in the Easter celebrations at the Cathedral Church to express solidarity with the Christian community.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said, "The main message of Easter is love and happiness and this message is very important for peace and religious harmony in the society." It was a matter of honor and happiness that in the holy month of Ramadan he had the opportunity to participate in the joys of the Christian community, he said.

The minister further said that the Holy month of Ramadan was the guardian of world peace and added that all the religions of the world needed a joint effort to eradicate extremism. He said, "islam is a religion of peace and Punjab government is using all resources to promote religious tolerance."He also congratulated the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Easter.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Nasir Sunday Church Christian Media All Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional developments

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

5 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.