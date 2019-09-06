UrduPoint.com
Minister Pays Homage To Martys In Jarranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:46 PM

'Defense Day of Pakistan and Kashmir Solidarity' was observed in Tehsil Jarranwala, like other parts of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :'Defense Day of Pakistan and Kashmir Solidarity' was observed in Tehsil Jarranwala, like other parts of the country.

Different functions were arranged by tehsil administration, NGOs and civil society. People visited graves of the martyrs and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer Uddin Khan attended the functions arranged to pay homage to martyrs.

He visited the residences of the Shuhada and offered Fateh at the graves of Col Arshad Hussain, Kamran and Abid and laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs.

He said that "We have proud over sacrifices of our sons who embraced martyrdom for defending the country." Ch Taimoor Ali, Ch Azeem ul Hassan, Ch Imran Yousaf, Col (retd) Javed Aslam also accompanied the provincial minister.

