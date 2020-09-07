UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Pays Homage To PAF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:50 PM

Minister pays homage to PAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said the nation was observing Air Defense Day to remember valour of Pakistan Air Force which crushed the backbone of Indian air force in 1965 war.

Talking to media persons on Air Defense Day during his visit to Faisalabad, he said, "We are proud of our air force which responded and captured Indian pilot Abhi Nandan last year."He said that Pakistanis were such nation which felt pride to sacrifice the lives for national defence. In this connection, the female community was also not hesitating from sacrifices for defence of homeland, he added.

The State Minister said that when he met the mother of Lieutenant Nasir Shaheed, she expressed pride on martyrdom of her son and said that her younger sons were also intending to complete mission of their elder brother.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Visit Nasir Media From

Recent Stories

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

37 minutes ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

52 minutes ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

52 minutes ago

Al Ain City Municipality conducts survey on future ..

1 hour ago

Over 12,000 calls made to senior Emiratis as part ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.