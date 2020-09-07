Minister pays homage to PAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said the nation was observing Air Defense Day to remember valour of Pakistan Air Force which crushed the backbone of Indian air force in 1965 war.

Talking to media persons on Air Defense Day during his visit to Faisalabad, he said, "We are proud of our air force which responded and captured Indian pilot Abhi Nandan last year."He said that Pakistanis were such nation which felt pride to sacrifice the lives for national defence. In this connection, the female community was also not hesitating from sacrifices for defence of homeland, he added.

The State Minister said that when he met the mother of Lieutenant Nasir Shaheed, she expressed pride on martyrdom of her son and said that her younger sons were also intending to complete mission of their elder brother.