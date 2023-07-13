Minister pays surprise visit to Narowal district

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instruction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Higher education Punjab Mansoor Qadir paid a surprise visit to Narowal district.

He visited the District Headquarters Hospital Narowal and embankment to be constructed at Chandian on the Ravi River.

He inspected various wards including Emergency, Dialysis Unit, OPD, Pharmacy in the hospital.

The minister inquired about the medical facilities being provided to the patient, and the stock of snake bite vaccine was also checked.