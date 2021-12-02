Minister pays surprise visit to panagah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday soon after assuming the additional charge of Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment, paid a surprise visit to a Panagah (shelter house) here.

The Provincial Minister inspected the facilities being provided to the needy people and laborers at the panagah.

He directed the staff to ensure provision of best possible services and facilities to the people at the shelter home.

He said no compromise would be made on the quality of food being provided at the shelter home.

The Minister said the government of PTI was making all out efforts for the welfare of the poor segment of the society.