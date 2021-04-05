Minister pays surprise visit to shelter home

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Railway Station Shelter Home and inspected the services being provided to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Railway Station Shelter Home and inspected the services being provided to the people.

Taking note of the citizens present outside, Abdul Aleem Khan issued directions to the officials for their admission in his presence. He also visited various sections of the shelter home and questioned the administrator regarding cleanliness in bathrooms, kitchens and other places.

Talking on the occasion, the Senior Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's plan to build Shelter Homes is an excellent idea as he does not want to leave any citizen helpless.

He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of services in these shelter homes .He directed the administration to ensure provision of accommodation, food and other facilities to everyone without any discrimination.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that unnecessary restrictions should not be imposed on those who come to this place. It is the duty of every citizen to ensure Corona SOPs and necessary safety measures to avoid any trouble, the minister added.

On the occasion, the people thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his humanitarian initiative which has given them a shelter and food as well.