Minister pays surprise visit to shelter home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena on Friday paid a surprise visit to Data Darbar Shelter Home.

Member Punjab Assembly Gulrez Afzal Chan , Director Irfan Gondal and Ashraf Janjuwa were also present.

The minister inquired about facilities and checked cleanliness, food quality and expressed his satisfaction.

He urged to provide more facilities and improve the management system for the convenience of shelter residents.

Ghazanfar Cheena said the incumbent Punjab government was striving hard to provide relief tothe poor.