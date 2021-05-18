Minister pays surprise visit to Zafarwal Police Station

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Zafarwal Police Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Zafarwal Police Station.

According to handout issued here, Zafarwal DSP and Police Station incharge apprised the minister about the problems being faced due to dilapidated condition of Zafarwal Police Station building.

The minister expressed displeasure over the dilapidated condition of building.

He announced that the building of Zafarwal Police Station would be renovated as per modern requirements which would provide necessary facilities to people.

On the occasion, Pir Saeedul Hassan listened to the problems of people visiting the police station.