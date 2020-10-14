UrduPoint.com
Minister Pays Surprise Visit To Zakat Office

Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Minister pays surprise visit to Zakat office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Zakat Office here.

On the occasion, the Minister inspected the record and registers and asked questions about the performance of the office from the staff. The Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the replies of the staff.

He directed for making sure that the Zakat funds were being distributed among the deserving people accordingly and no complaint in this regard was received.

He directed the staff to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment. He said serving the needy people was an obligation. We were answerable to our people who elected us for their relief and services.

