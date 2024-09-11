Minister pays tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora paid tribute to former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on her 6th death anniversary.

In a statement, he acknowledged her courage and resilience, especially during the challenging times of dictatorship, when she stepped into the political arena and played a crucial role in the country's democratic movement.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, became a symbol of resistance during the era of dictatorship, uniting democratic forces.

She emerged as a strong political figure and set an example of determination and courage for women.

Kulsoom Nawaz’s academic life was also exemplary. She received her early education from Lady Griffin school, completed her FSc and BSc from Islamia College Lahore, earned a BA degree in urdu Literature from FC College in 1972, and later obtained her MA and PhD degrees from the University of Punjab.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away on Sept 11, 2018, at London’s Harley Street Clinic, but her services to the nation will always be remembered, he added.