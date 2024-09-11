Minister Pays Tribute To Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora paid tribute to former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on her 6th death anniversary.
In a statement, he acknowledged her courage and resilience, especially during the challenging times of dictatorship, when she stepped into the political arena and played a crucial role in the country's democratic movement.
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, became a symbol of resistance during the era of dictatorship, uniting democratic forces.
She emerged as a strong political figure and set an example of determination and courage for women.
Kulsoom Nawaz’s academic life was also exemplary. She received her early education from Lady Griffin school, completed her FSc and BSc from Islamia College Lahore, earned a BA degree in urdu Literature from FC College in 1972, and later obtained her MA and PhD degrees from the University of Punjab.
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away on Sept 11, 2018, at London’s Harley Street Clinic, but her services to the nation will always be remembered, he added.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Royal Saudi Naval Forces delegation calls on Pakistan Navy CCTF-150 in Bahrain1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti chairs meeting on water distribution between Sindh, Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz's services for country, democracy11 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of fake beverages, imposes heavy fines11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner calls for celebrating 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in befitting manner11 minutes ago
-
Kisan Card distribution ceremony held21 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Shangla traffic accident21 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal arrested after encounter21 minutes ago
-
Commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG cylinders21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders speedy completion of hospital renovation21 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on drug dealers in Murree32 minutes ago
-
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition34 minutes ago