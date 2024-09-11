Open Menu

Minister Pays Tribute To Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Minister pays tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora paid tribute to former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on her 6th death anniversary.

In a statement, he acknowledged her courage and resilience, especially during the challenging times of dictatorship, when she stepped into the political arena and played a crucial role in the country's democratic movement.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, became a symbol of resistance during the era of dictatorship, uniting democratic forces.

She emerged as a strong political figure and set an example of determination and courage for women.

Kulsoom Nawaz’s academic life was also exemplary. She received her early education from Lady Griffin school, completed her FSc and BSc from Islamia College Lahore, earned a BA degree in urdu Literature from FC College in 1972, and later obtained her MA and PhD degrees from the University of Punjab.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away on Sept 11, 2018, at London’s Harley Street Clinic, but her services to the nation will always be remembered, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Punjab Wife London Women 2018 Dictator From Kulsoom Nawaz

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

34 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

46 minutes ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 hour ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

5 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

6 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

20 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

22 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan