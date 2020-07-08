UrduPoint.com
Minister Pays Tribute To Burhan Wani On His 4th Martyrdom Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:26 PM

Minister pays tribute to Burhan Wani on his 4th martyrdom anniversary

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday paid tributes to Burhan Wani, a young Kashmiri freedom fighter who was martyred in July 8, 2016 by the Indian troops in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Burhan has given a new life to the Kashmir independence movement by sacrificing his life and now has become a symbol of freedom and courage for the Kashmiri people, the minister said in a message on his fourth martyrdom anniversary being observed in both sides of the Line of Control today.

Gandapur said world must stop Indian brutalities as the atrocities of the occupying forces were increasing day by day in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and thousands of Kashmiris were being killed in fake encounters.

Condemning the recent killing of a civilian in front of his 3-year-old grandson by the Indian forces in the Sopore area of IoJ&K, he said, the heart-wrenching photo of a toddler crying on the chest of his dead grandfather speaks volumes about India's fascism and its racial undercurrents.

He added that the picture of the toddler looking shell-shocked on the blood-soaked corpse of his dead grandfather was sufficient enough to stir the world's conscience.

India must acknowledge its defeat in front of the determination and courage of Kashmiri youth as it did not oppressed their freedom struggle despite tyranny and barbarism, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said would continue to support Kashmiri brothers, morally, diplomatically and would highlight their plight before the world as their ambassador and lawyer.

