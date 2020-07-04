Minister pays tribute to frontline workers in flight against COVID-19

Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir on Saturday said that provincial government paid tributes to the services of frontline workers including health, rescue and police , district administrations and all others fighting against the coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir on Saturday said that provincial government paid tributes to the services of frontline workers including health, rescue and police , district administrations and all others fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media men, the minister said that the services of the frontline workers were valued in this hour of need and their services should be written in golden words in history. Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir said that he also pays tribute to the officers and all the staff members of the transport department and media persons who continued to perform their duties well regardless of the coronavirus. He also paid tribute to the greatness of the martyrs and affected workers of coronavirus. He prayed that Allah Almighty keep our country safe from this deadly virus.