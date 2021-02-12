Minister pays tribute to martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has paid tribute to soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in firing incident at South Waziristan by terrorists.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said that entire nation was breathing in the air of freedom due to sacrifices of martyrs and entire nation proud over brave Army of Pakistan. "The sacrifices of our martyrs will not be forgotten" he added.