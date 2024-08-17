Minister Pays Tribute To Nawaz, Maryam
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani welcomed on Saturday the Punjab government decision about providing relief to people consuming up to 500 units of electricity in the province.
According to official sources here he said that the Punjab government was working day and night and taking various public welfare oriented steps under the dynamic leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
He said that it was very unfortunate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had only created unrest in the country. He paid tribute to PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for announcing reduction in electricity price for people consuming up to 500 units in Punjab and added that the PML-N had fulfilled yet another promise made with the people.
