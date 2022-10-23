UrduPoint.com

Minister Pays Tribute To Nusrat Bhutto On Her Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Minister pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) and Vice President of Pakistan People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajid Hussain Turi paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary.

In his statement on Sunday, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed her husband, son and daughter for the sake of the country, the nation and democracy.

The minister said that there was no example of sacrifices in the history of the country like Begum Nusrat Bhutto rendered in her life. Begum Nusrat Bhutto bravely faced the worst dictatorship of Zia-ul-Haq and every difficulty, he added.

The struggle and courage of Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto are beacon of light for all of us, especially women, Sajid Hussain Turi expressed.

