Minister Pays Tribute To PAF Falcons On Air Force Day

Minister pays tribute to PAF falcons on Air Force Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and said that PAF falcons destroyed the air-power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965, and wrote a new chapter in the history of bravery and courage.

In his message on Air Force Day, he said that nation will always remember those martyrs who rendered their lives for the sake of the country.

The minister said that the PAF eagles had valiantly defended the aerial boundaries and beat the enemy. He added that Air Force was ever-ready to give a befitting reply to every misadventure of the enemy.

