Minister Pays Tribute To Pakistani Armed Forces On Defence Day
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister of Usher & Zakaat Punjab,Rana Munawar Ghous khan on Saturday paid glowing tribute to valiant armed forces and said that Defence Day was a bright symbol of our courage,sacrifice and unity.
In his message on Defence Day,the minister emphasized that September 6 was the day of our national identity and the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs.
He showed the commitment that the whole nation and armed forces had always crushed and destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy.
He said that a timeless example of unity and faith was set in 1965,adding that the entire world was acknowledging Pakistan's defense capabilities today.
Munawar Ghous khan apprised that the Pakistani forces had always defended the borders by giving a befitting reply to every aggression and misadventures.“Our army has raised our heads proudly on every front,”he said and added that we were also determined to the development and stability of the country on the energy front.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister pays tribute to Pakistani Armed forces on Defence Day31 seconds ago
-
Rana Mashhood urges nation to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings11 minutes ago
-
Flood level slightly drops at Kotri as barrage awaits super deluge30 minutes ago
-
Defence Day of Pakistan commemorated in Mirpurkhas30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays tribute to armed forces on Defense Day40 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Police lines40 minutes ago
-
50th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference calls for responsible use of social media, reaffirms solidarity with ..40 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 teams have safely shifted 1629 people, 184 animals to safe places51 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad51 minutes ago
-
Sindh Info Ministry greets Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects control room to ensure foolproof security for Milad processions1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief efforts in Bahawalnagar1 hour ago