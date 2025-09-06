Minister pays tribute to Pakistani Armed forces on Defence Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister of Usher & Zakaat Punjab,Rana Munawar Ghous khan on Saturday paid glowing tribute to valiant armed forces and said that Defence Day was a bright symbol of our courage,sacrifice and unity.

In his message on Defence Day,the minister emphasized that September 6 was the day of our national identity and the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs.

He showed the commitment that the whole nation and armed forces had always crushed and destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy.

He said that a timeless example of unity and faith was set in 1965,adding that the entire world was acknowledging Pakistan's defense capabilities today.

Munawar Ghous khan apprised that the Pakistani forces had always defended the borders by giving a befitting reply to every aggression and misadventures.“Our army has raised our heads proudly on every front,”he said and added that we were also determined to the development and stability of the country on the energy front.