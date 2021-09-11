UrduPoint.com

Minister Pays Tribute To Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah On His 73rd Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:17 PM

Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday paid homages to the founding father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary being observed across the country on Saturday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday paid homages to the founding father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary being observed across the country on Saturday (today).

In his message on the occasion, he said the dream of Indian Muslims for a separate and independent homeland came true due to dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose entire struggle was based on two nation theory.

The whole nation paid tributes to the Quaid for giving an independent state to them, the minister added.

He said Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a role model for the nation as he followed the principles which were based on democracy and justice. The father of nation began his political career with honesty and remained a beacon of light for all the Muslims.

Farrukh said the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam reminded the nation of such a great leader who did not only define a goal of a separate homeland for frightened and disheartened Muslims of sub-continent, but also guided them for reaching to their destination.

Related Topics

India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Muslim All

Recent Stories

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Darfur ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Darfur: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 PAF pays homage to father of nation on his 73rd de ..

PAF pays homage to father of nation on his 73rd death anniversary: Air Chief

3 minutes ago
 Sanjrani stresses following Jinnah's ideology to b ..

Sanjrani stresses following Jinnah's ideology to become a successful nation

3 minutes ago
 Pottery exhibition of numerous artisans to conclud ..

Pottery exhibition of numerous artisans to conclude tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Murad Saeed visits PIMS to inquire health of AIG N ..

Murad Saeed visits PIMS to inquire health of AIG NHMP

3 minutes ago
 Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah o ..

Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.