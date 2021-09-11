Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday paid homages to the founding father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary being observed across the country on Saturday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday paid homages to the founding father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary being observed across the country on Saturday (today).

In his message on the occasion, he said the dream of Indian Muslims for a separate and independent homeland came true due to dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose entire struggle was based on two nation theory.

The whole nation paid tributes to the Quaid for giving an independent state to them, the minister added.

He said Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a role model for the nation as he followed the principles which were based on democracy and justice. The father of nation began his political career with honesty and remained a beacon of light for all the Muslims.

Farrukh said the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam reminded the nation of such a great leader who did not only define a goal of a separate homeland for frightened and disheartened Muslims of sub-continent, but also guided them for reaching to their destination.