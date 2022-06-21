UrduPoint.com

Minister Pays Tribute To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On Her Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birth anniversary

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday paid homage to the martyred PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and said that she was a great leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday paid homage to the martyred PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and said that she was a great leader.

In his message on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the provincial minister said that it was Benazir's mission to serve the poor people and establish the supremacy of democracy.

He said that Benazir Bhutto rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country despite the hardships of the dictators of the time.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has the honor of being the first woman prime minister of the country and during her tenure Pakistan made progress in every field, Shoro said.

He said that the services of Benazir Bhutto in empowering the poor people and women of the country will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Poor Democracy Progress Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to remove rainwater to preven ..

Commissioner directs to remove rainwater to prevent dengue

2 minutes ago
 Arsenal sign midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto

Arsenal sign midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto

2 minutes ago
 Traders' cooperation imperative for early closing ..

Traders' cooperation imperative for early closing of markets: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets IGP

Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets IGP

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan allocates Rs 200 mln for internship pr ..

Balochistan allocates Rs 200 mln for internship programme

4 minutes ago
 DIGP traffic directs to lift vehicles, motorcycles ..

DIGP traffic directs to lift vehicles, motorcycles from no-parking zones only

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.