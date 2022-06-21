Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birth anniversary

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday paid homage to the martyred PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and said that she was a great leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday paid homage to the martyred PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and said that she was a great leader.

In his message on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the provincial minister said that it was Benazir's mission to serve the poor people and establish the supremacy of democracy.

He said that Benazir Bhutto rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country despite the hardships of the dictators of the time.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has the honor of being the first woman prime minister of the country and during her tenure Pakistan made progress in every field, Shoro said.

He said that the services of Benazir Bhutto in empowering the poor people and women of the country will always be remembered.