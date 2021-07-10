Minister pays tribute to Sir Syed Ahmed 'as social reformer for all times'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was a great visionary leader, a social reformer, an educator and an author, and he proved his versatility in every sphere of his expertise.

These views were expressed by the minister while addressing a conference titled 'Sir Syed Educational Conference', at a private hotel on Saturday. The conference was attended by intellectuals, researchers and prominent personalities from various walks of life and a large number of youth.

The minister said Sir Syed was the person who thought beyond his times, some people might say differently about him, but he was the one who strived for his entire life for a single purpose i.e. the emancipation of the Muslims socially and educationally in the entire Indian Subcontinent. He said that Sir Syed's passion and perseverance for the social uplift of his community made him the most significant Muslim social reformer of all times, adding that Sir Syed was a great critique, who convinced others with his holistic, vivid and straight forward way of thinking.

Provincial Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for equal educational system throughout the country while the provincial government, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, was also pursuing various projects to modernise education.

He said that while providing services to missionary institutions in the fields of education and health are the best example of equality. He said that due the effective polices of courageous leadership of PTI, the country is moving toward development.

Peter Jacob, Dr Syed Jaffer Ahmed, Syed Ahmed Masood, Dr Arifa Syeda Zahra, Dr Yaqub Khan Bangash, Wasif Nagi and others also spoke.