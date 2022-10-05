Minister pays tribute to teachers

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Planning and Development Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Dumar on Wednesday said that respect of teachers should not be confined to one day only but the practice should continue throughout the year.

"The purpose of the celebration of "Teachers Day" is to pay tribute to teachers for their invaluable services," he said in a message in connection with the World Teachers' Day.

He noted the role of teachers in the construction and development of the country and any society has always been of great importance.

"The Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him says "Allah has indeed sent me as a teacher, which means that a teacher has a higher status as teaching is the profession of a prophet.

" In developed countries, it has been observed that teachers enjoy status even higher than that of judges, politicians, and the military.

Minister said that behind the development of China, Japan, Malaysia, etc., there were the role of their teachers who played their role in character building of their nation.

"Balochistan government accord importance to teachers and is committed to taking serious steps to resolve the issues faced by the teachers," he maintained.

