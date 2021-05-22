Minister pays tribute to Turkey, Pakistan FM for highlighting Palestine issue at UNGA

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday paid rich tribute to foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Turkey for highlighting human rights violations of defenceless Palestinians by Israeli forces at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session held on May 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday paid rich tribute to foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Turkey for highlighting human rights violations of defenceless Palestinians by Israeli forces at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session held on May 20.

Addressing a press conference here at his camp office, he said there was no grouping or forward block in the Pakistan Tehreek Insa(PTI) and "we all are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan".

Sarwar said some elements of PDM were spreading the rumours of differences in the party and requested the media to refrain from carrying out negative propaganda about the party.

Khan renewed his pledge that PTI would complete its five-year term and there was no threat to the government.

The Minister reiterated there was no political victimization in the country as its government believed in indiscriminate and across the board accountability, adding our parliamentarians were appearing before the Court of law and no one was above the law as Prime Minister believes in the supremacy of rule.

Commenting on the Ring road project scandal. he rejected the impression that he or his family were involved in changing the alignment of the road and there was no name of him or his associates in the inquiry report.

The Minister emphasized that completion of Ring road was a project of national importance and nobody would be allowed to derail it, adding it would be inaugurated in the current year.

Answering a question, Minister hailed the decision of Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan for taking the oath of the provincial assembly, adding it was his expression of trust over the transparency of elections different from his previous position.