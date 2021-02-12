UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Pays Tributes To Pak Army's Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:55 PM

Minister pays tributes to Pak Army's martyrs

Provincial minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has paid rich tributes to soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in firing incident in South Waziristan by the terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has paid rich tributes to soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in firing incident in South Waziristan by the terrorists.

In a statements issued here on Friday, the minister said that entire nation was breathing in a peaceful atmosphere due to sacrifices of martyrs. He added that the nation feel proud over the brave Army of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing South Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Waha Capital reports net profit of AED231 million ..

1 minute ago

Appeal Against Replacement of Navalny's Suspended ..

2 minutes ago

Snow joke: Scotland's named gritter trucks warm he ..

2 minutes ago

SNGPL MD visits project camp Rashakai, Mardan regi ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Returns France Stolen Paul Signac Painting ..

2 minutes ago

AJK CEC directs all District Administrations to re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.