LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has paid rich tributes to soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in firing incident in South Waziristan by the terrorists.

In a statements issued here on Friday, the minister said that entire nation was breathing in a peaceful atmosphere due to sacrifices of martyrs. He added that the nation feel proud over the brave Army of Pakistan.