Minister Pays Tributes To Ulema, Mashaikh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) ::Provincial Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah Monday paid glowing tributes to Sufis, ulema and mashaikh over their services for promotion of islam and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him in the Subcontinent and especially Pakistan.

He was addressing a big gathering at the conclusion of annual urs of Sahibzada Pir Syed Shabbir Hussain Shah Hafizabadi. He said that the country was facing different challenges and the ulema and mashaikh should create interfaith harmony to unite the nation to meet any eventuality. He paid glowing tributes great Khateeb of Islam Pir Shabbir Hussain Shah over his unforgettable services for Islam and unity of different sects.

