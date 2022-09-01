UrduPoint.com

Minister Pays Visit To Ichhra Panahgah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena paid a surprise visit to Ichhra Panahgah at LOS on Thursday.

Member Punjab Assembly Gulraiz Afzal Chan accompanied him.

The minister reviewed the facilities being provided to the shelter home residents.

Those living at Panagah appreciated former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for the services carried out for the public.

The provincial minister expressed his satisfaction over the quality of the breakfast, the management and cleanliness of the shelter home. He urged them to improve supply and management system in the shelter homes.

SW&BM Director Irfan Gondal and Ashraf Janjua were also present.

