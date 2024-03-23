Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid visit to the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar Shamsabad, Double Road after his visit to various hospitals in Rawalpindi on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid visit to the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar Shamsabad, Double Road after his visit to various hospitals in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

During his visit, he was briefed by concerned officers about the functioning of the bazaar.

During the visit, the minister emphasized the significance of Ramazan, calling it a blessed month where countless blessings are bestowed upon us by the Almighty.

Furthermore, Minister Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to combating profiteering during Ramazan, affirming that strict actions are being taken against those who exploit the holy month for personal gains.

He said that Punjab government providing the Naghbaan Ramazan package, which he described as historic.

The government ensuring affordable and accessible essentials for the people during the sacred month of Ramazan, he added.