Minister Pays Visit To Shaheed Policemen Residence, Offers Fateha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:30 PM

Minister pays visit to Shaheed policemen residence, offers Fateha

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) ::Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for food and Science and Information Technology, Mohammad Atif Khan Sunday visited the residences of police personnel who were martyred in the firing incident on the polio team.

The sacrifices of the security forces will be remembered forever, Muhammad Atif Khan said during his visit. He remained there with the bereaved family for some time and offered Fateha.

He paid a visit to the residences of two police personnel who were martyred in an incident of firing by unknown miscreants on a polio team in Mardan district recently.

Atif Khan expressed his condolences to their families. He also prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs. On this occasion, Atif Khan said that the sacrifices of our security forces for peace will be remembered forever in the pages of history and some mischievous elements who are enemies of peace and healthy society will never be allowed to succeed in their intentions.

The Provincial Minister expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved families and assured all possible cooperation from the provincial government.

