Minister, PBMA review prices of ghee, cooking oil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Banaspati Manufacturers Association (PBMA) reviewed the prices of ghee and cooking oil here on Monday.

Led by PBMA Chairman Tariq Ullah Sufi, the delegation also informed the minister about the problems being faced by Ghee industry, upon which Mian Aslam Iqbal assured them of resolving their issues on priority basis. The meeting also agreed unanimously that in view of prevailing economic situation, difficult decisions should less affect the common man.

The minister was of the view that country's economy could not flourish without solving problems of industrialists, therefore the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum facilitation to them.

He said that industrialists associated with Ghee industry had always extended their cooperation with the government and hoped that the industry would continue with this spirit in future as well. Clubbing of all taxes was being worked out in an effort to facilitate industrialists.

Provincial Secretary Industries Tahir Khursheed, DG Industries, other officers concerned and delegation members Khawaja Arif, Qasim Ali, Amir Khalil, Fiyaz Zafar, Waheed Chaudhry and Umer islam Khan were also present.