UrduPoint.com

Minister P&D Calls On QESCO Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Tuesday called on the Chief Executive Officer of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali, here at QESCO headquarters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Tuesday called on the Chief Executive Officer of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali, here at QESCO headquarters.

The provincial minister on the occasion informed the head of QESCO regarding the completion of electricity development projects under his development funds in Sanjawi, Ziarat and adjacent areas urging for the earliest supply of electricity from the completed projects.

Apart from this, he called upon the QESCO chief to repair and restore power supply of the fallen poles of 11Kv Zandara feeder affected by flood in Ziarat.

Related Topics

Quetta Electricity Flood Company Ziarat From QESCO

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

14 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

14 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

14 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

9 minutes ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.