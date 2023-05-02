Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Tuesday called on the Chief Executive Officer of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali, here at QESCO headquarters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Tuesday called on the Chief Executive Officer of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali, here at QESCO headquarters.

The provincial minister on the occasion informed the head of QESCO regarding the completion of electricity development projects under his development funds in Sanjawi, Ziarat and adjacent areas urging for the earliest supply of electricity from the completed projects.

Apart from this, he called upon the QESCO chief to repair and restore power supply of the fallen poles of 11Kv Zandara feeder affected by flood in Ziarat.