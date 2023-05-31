UrduPoint.com

Minister Performs Ashram's Boundary Wall Groundbreaking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 10:09 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Essaranion Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of the the boundary wall of Guru Mangal Ashram at Tana Bola Khan.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the minister said the minorities are protected in Pakistan where they are performing their religious activities and without any fear.

"Each religion of the world preaches the message of love, peace, affection and brotherhood," he said, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party is the only political party of the country which ensures the rights of minorities.

He informed the Sindh government had completed many projects of repair, maintenance and renovation of the worship places of minorities and is still engaged in the completion of hundreds of projects in all districts of Sindh province.

The minister informed that he is personally monitoring the ongoing work on these projects and maintained that no compromise will be made on the quality of work.

