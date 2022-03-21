Minister performs ground-breaking of greenfield aerodrome

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday performed ground-breaking for construction of a greenfield aerodrome for general aviation purposes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday performed ground-breaking for construction of a greenfield aerodrome for general aviation purposes.

According to a press release issued here, the project site is conveniently located at 35 minutes easily accessible drive from Allama Iqbal International Airport Pakistan (AIIAP) and would spread over an area of 643 acres.

General aviation flying was being primarily carried out from the historic Walton aerodrome Lahore, with limited operations also taking place at AIIAP.

However, safety concerns due to Walton being located in densely populated city area and increased traffic in the AIIAP flying circuit led the federal government to taking an initiative of developing a state-of-the-art greenfield aerodrome, dedicated for general aviation purposes.

This would be the first greenfield aerodrome for general aviation and envisaged to be a nursery for future pilots and aviation professionals in the country.

The salient features of the aerodrome includes a runway having a length of 6,000 feet incorporating basic airfield lighting and navigational aids along with link taxiways, apron aircraft hangers, ATC fire station and a fueling facility.

The aerodrome would also have a small terminal building, administrative building including classrooms, and an area dedicated for development of civil aviation training institutes. This aerodrome also includes an area of 223 acres dedicated for development of Special Economic Zone to boost economic activities in the area.

This project would be completed within 12 months with its airside development being undertaken in six months enabling shifting of flying clubs to this new facility.

The master planning, engineering design and construction supervision of the project is being undertaken by M/s Osmani & Co Pvt Ltd whereas construction works amounting to Rs 1,785 million was being undertaken by joint venture of M/s Shaanxi construction engineering group Umer Jan and Co. Federal Secretary Aviation Division Shaukat Ali,� CAA DG Khaqan Murtaza and others were also present.