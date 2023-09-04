Open Menu

Minister Performs Ground-breaking Of 'Isolation Hospital' At Lahore Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Minister performs ground-breaking of 'Isolation Hospital' at Lahore airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nadeem Jan said on Monday that integrated strategy had been formulated to protect people from diseases and epidemics.

He was addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the 'Isolation Hospital' at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The minister said that the government was determined to strengthen the border health services to deal with any sudden outbreaks as epidemics had no borders limits, adding that surveillance mechanism at international airports of the country were being improved to tackle the situation.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government was ensuring implementation of international health recommendations.

He announced that a conference on Global Health Security Agenda was going to be held in Pakistan and this was for the first time that this kind of international conference was being arranged in Pakistan in which public health experts from all over the world would participate. He recalled that it was a matter of prestige that Pakistan would host such international conference.

He was of the view that by organising such international conference in Pakistan, it would pave the way for improvement, modernisation and development in the health sector of the country.

Meanwhile, a delegation of pharma exporters called on Heath Minister Dr Nadeem Jan in Lahore and discussed various issues related to pharma sector. The meeting decided to create a comprehensive strategy to increase exports of pharma drugs as Pakistan's pharma sector had lot of potential.

The health minister emphasised the need for quality of medicines as per international standards in order to increase exports in pharma sector. The sector had been facilitated by DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) in drug registration process to increase its exports to $1 billion, he added.

Nadeem Jan said that he was taking measures to improve the performance of DRAP, adding that various reforms were being introduced in the department in order to increase the pharma exports.

An In-line registration system were introduced in DRAP for the facilitation for pharma companies through which regulatory approval could be achieved in shortest time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Exports Drugs Border All From Government Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

2 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

14 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

18 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

18 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

21 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

21 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

21 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan