Minister personally monitoring Hajj operation to ensure flawless execution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood said that he was personally overseeing the entire Hajj operation, ensuring its smooth execution through various channels.

Speaking at the final training session of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj (Pilgrims' Assistants) held at the Haji Camp Islamabad the other day, the minister informed attendees that he had taken proactive steps to address any concerns or complaints from the pilgrims.

To facilitate efficient communication, Senator Talha had distributed a WhatsApp number to all intending pilgrims, encouraging them to register any complaints they may have at any point during their spiritual journey.

Additionally, he revealed that he had personally funded the establishment of an online portal to receive and manage these complaints effectively.

The minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence or lethargic attitudes from the pilgrims' assistants.

He emphasized the importance of their assigned duties and warned that anyone found displaying reluctance or failing in their responsibilities would face deportation.

Senator Talha's dedication to resolving issues faced by intending pilgrims extended to personally address their concerns. He was actively responding to their problems, even going as far as calling them to ensure their satisfaction.

In his address, the minister urged the Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to carry out their duties responsibly, adhering to their job description and ensuring the contentment of the pilgrims. By emphasizing the significance of their role, he sought to create a harmonious and fulfilling Hajj experience for all involved.

