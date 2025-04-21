Minister Pirzada Chairs 40th Executive Board Meeting Of FGEHA
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada presided over the 40th Executive Board meeting of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Monday.
The meeting agenda included finalizing the disposal of FGEHA's commercial properties under the revised Joint Venture (JV) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Rules 2025, and reviewing progress on key housing projects including Park Road, EFPRO, and F-14/F-15 projects. Other items discussed were the reimbursement of delayed completion charges submitted by the allottees of sub-sector G-14, and the endorsement of the HR Committee’s recommendations.
The agenda also included revisions in possession charges for FGEHA specified areas and approval of condominium law and rules for apartment buildings.
It was decided that eleven high-value commercial plots located in Mauve Area, G-13/4, G-14/2, the Skyline Project in Islamabad, Sky Gardens in Rawalpindi, and Cantt Station, Karachi will be offered through a mixed model comprising PPP, lease-operate, and open auction modes, in accordance with the revised JV Rules 2025.
This approach, inspired by previously successful models, aims to serve wider public interests and promote sustainable community development. The proposed commercial developments and land use include five-star hotels, international hospitals, IT tower, shopping mall, international school, apartment complexes, and mixed-use properties.
The integrated model is expected to stimulate economic activity and maximize long-term public asset value.
During the review of the Park Road Project, the board approved revisions in the land-sharing formula and layout plan, ensuring alignment with public welfare goals and legal frameworks. The board also approved the revision of possession charges for FGEHA specified areas and the reimbursement of delayed completion charges of sub-sector G-14.
Moreover, the board decided to share the draft Condominium Act and Rules with the ICT Administration through the Ministry of Interior before presenting them for the federal cabinet. The board also endorsed the abolishing of redundant posts in FGEHA, while deferring the creation and upgradation of few posts to resubmit this item with detailed justifications.
On this occasion, Minister Pirzada directed the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works, to investigate and submit a detailed report regarding staffing in subordinate bodies. He emphasized strict compliance with the Prime Minister’s directives on organizational rationalization.
The minister instructed that all loopholes hampering implementation be identified to ensure accountability and efficiency within the ministry and its attached organisations.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2,286 criminals arrested, over Rs799m recovered: Police4 minutes ago
-
Man injured by robbers4 minutes ago
-
Minister Pirzada chairs 40th Executive Board Meeting of FGEHA5 minutes ago
-
Police foil attack on polio team in Lower Waziristan, militant killed15 minutes ago
-
Catholic Church in Pakistan mourns the passing of Pope Francis25 minutes ago
-
UAF holds workshop on 'finance and e-governance'34 minutes ago
-
NA body discusses PMDC's regulatory framework34 minutes ago
-
Portuguese investors calls on PA speaker34 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf pledges smooth, well-organized Hajj operations for Pakistani pilgrims35 minutes ago
-
.35 minutes ago
-
Bait-ul-Mal official inspects Muzaffargarh office44 minutes ago
-
Public misconduct and delays in justice not be tolerated: CPO44 minutes ago