UrduPoint.com

Minister PIT Govt Commits To Public Service, Says Minister Forests

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minister PIT govt commits to public service, says Minister Forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to public service and in the same spirit number of projects in health and education, environment and forestry, water and energy and construction and repair of roads have been completed.

He said that the dream of Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being realized in a real sense while establishment of amusement parks in different districts was also among the priorities of the government. Health Insaf Card, Ehsaas Program, Youth Skill Development Program are the people friendly projects of PTI government which will reduce the backwardness of the province and usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that new employment opportunities would be created for the youth. In the past, national resources were ruthlessly plundered and no attention was paid to solve the problems and difficulties of the people, he added.

He said"As for the present government, unlike the previous governments, practical steps have been taken to address the shortcomings of the party and with the grace of Almighty Allah more projects will be completed for the development and prosperity of the province."He said"The PTI government is committed to the welfare of the people and appealed to the people to support the government so that the country's economy can be stable."

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Same Sunday Government Employment

Recent Stories

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

3 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.