Minister PIT govt commits to public service, says Minister Forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to public service and in the same spirit number of projects in health and education, environment and forestry, water and energy and construction and repair of roads have been completed.

He said that the dream of Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being realized in a real sense while establishment of amusement parks in different districts was also among the priorities of the government. Health Insaf Card, Ehsaas Program, Youth Skill Development Program are the people friendly projects of PTI government which will reduce the backwardness of the province and usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that new employment opportunities would be created for the youth. In the past, national resources were ruthlessly plundered and no attention was paid to solve the problems and difficulties of the people, he added.

He said"As for the present government, unlike the previous governments, practical steps have been taken to address the shortcomings of the party and with the grace of Almighty Allah more projects will be completed for the development and prosperity of the province."He said"The PTI government is committed to the welfare of the people and appealed to the people to support the government so that the country's economy can be stable."