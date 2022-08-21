UrduPoint.com

Minister Pitafi Reviews Post-rain Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries and focal person rain emergency Abdul Baari Pitafi on Sunday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for dealing with rain emergency.

The provincial minister said that he was visiting Naushehroferoze district on the special directives of the chief minister to review the post-rain situation.

He directed all relevant officers to ensure complete arrangements for the drainage of rainwater and hire dewatering machines, besides shifting rain-hit people to safe places.

He also instructed them to provide shelter, food and medicines to the affected people in relief camps.

He directed officers of the public health department to utilize all resources and ensure availability of diesel generators as an alternative in case of power failure.

Pitafi said that he would request the chief minister to increase the quantity of tents and ration so that maximum facilities could be provided to the distressed people.

He also directed to continue steps for the vaccination and treatment of domestic animals.

Deputy Commissioner Nausheferoze Muhamad Tashfeen Alam said that about 1,715 mm rain had been recorded in the district from July 27 till date. Moreover, 127 relief camps were established, in which 7,789 people had been accommodated so far.

However, keeping in view prevailing situation relief activities should be carried out on emergency basis after declaring district as calamity hit area, he said.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Maula Bux, MNA Zulfiqar Bahan, MPA Mumtaz Chandio, SSP Naushehroferoz Sardar Abdul Qayoom PItafi, District President PPP Feroze Jamali and others attended the meeting.

