Minister plants sapling at Changa Manga forest

KASUR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Punjab Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim planted a sapling at the Changa Manga forest in connection with the Tiger Force Day.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali, Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Abid Hussaain Bhatti, Additional Commissioner (General) Muhammad Kashif Dogar, Assistant Commissioners-- Anam Zaid, Asif Ali Dogar, Nazia Mohal and District Coordinator Tiger Force Muhammad Nadeem Haroon and a large number of Tiger Forces volunteers were also present.

The minister said plantation was the need of the hour and various initiatives were being taken in this regard. He added that trees were an asset of the country which had impacts on economy as wellas on the environment.

He urged the masses to come forward and contribute their share in the plantation campaign.