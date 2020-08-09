UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Plants Sapling At Changa Manga Forest

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Minister plants sapling at Changa Manga forest

KASUR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Punjab Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim planted a sapling at the Changa Manga forest in connection with the Tiger Force Day.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali, Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Abid Hussaain Bhatti, Additional Commissioner (General) Muhammad Kashif Dogar, Assistant Commissioners-- Anam Zaid, Asif Ali Dogar, Nazia Mohal and District Coordinator Tiger Force Muhammad Nadeem Haroon and a large number of Tiger Forces volunteers were also present.

The minister said plantation was the need of the hour and various initiatives were being taken in this regard. He added that trees were an asset of the country which had impacts on economy as wellas on the environment.

He urged the masses to come forward and contribute their share in the plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Punjab Manga Share

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.