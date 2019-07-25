UrduPoint.com
Minister Plants Sapling At Jillani Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Minister plants sapling at Jillani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade, Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday planted a sapling at Jillani Park under the auspices of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with PHA to observe plantation campaign, here.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Almas Haider, other office bearers of Lahore Chamber, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chairman PHA and other officers and officials from PHA were also present on this occasion.

The provincial minister while addressing the ceremony said the project of planting 100,000 plants from Chamber of Commerce and Industry was highly commendable.

He said the PTI government started billion trees tsunami project in KPK and it yielded positive results. Prime Minister Imran Khan had started Clean and Green Pakistan campaign under which plants were being planted in all parts of the country, he added.

He said the previous rulers had ruthlessly cut down trees and also set up concrete structures over heads. "We have to plant maximum trees for the beautification of cities and save the environment from the hazards of pollution," he added.

On this occasion, the minister while talking to the media representatives said that PML-N leaders had lost their senses after coming to surface the tales of corruption of their leaders.

