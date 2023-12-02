Minister pledges to protect rights of minorities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George has vowed to protect the rights of every citizen, including minority communities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of a programme to celebrate Christmas at Jinnah Ground near Mazar-e-Quaid on Friday, he said that the constitution of the country guaranteed the rights of every citizen living in the country.

He said that the Christian community should come together for the development of the country. The caretaker minister said that every religion taught us peace and love and discouraged hatred.

He said that the government and security forces had always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Christian community. He further said that the enemies of Pakistan would always fail in their nefarious designs.