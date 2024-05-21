Open Menu

Minister Pledges To Provide State-of-art Medical Facilities To Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Minister pledges to provide state-of-art medical facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain Tuesday pledged to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the Hajj pilgrims and available stock of medicines and other devices catering to the emergency needs of the intending pilgrims were being ensured.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that a medical contingent, comprising specialist doctors, nurses, and paramedics, was also extending basic health services to the pilgrims round the clock, adding, separate male and female wards had been also been established.

The minister said that the Pakistan Hajj Mission had also arranged ambulance services to fetch and drop ailing pilgrims from their buildings to the hospitals, adding, elaborate arrangements had also been made to shift serious patients to Saudi hospitals.

He said there would be no compromise on quality of medicines.

The minister also appreciated the Saudi government’s efforts for making the Hajj more affordable for the Pakistani pilgrims.

On the other hand, the patients also expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities to cater to health needs of the pilgrims.

