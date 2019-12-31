UrduPoint.com
Minister Praises ACCA-UK Position Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:01 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has praised Pakistani students who grabbed positions in the examinations of Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), UK, in a ceremony held here Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Pakistani students possess enormous potential to excel and added, "We take pride in those who translate their potential into achievement."He said earning excellence and fame in accounting was a commendable achievement and lays bare the fact that our youth was talented enough to move forward with the rest of the world and contribute significantly to the national development, says an official release issued here.

