Minister Praises Artwork Highlighting Pakistan's Beauty

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said artist had no lust for money but he just wanted that his artwork to be recognized.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of an exhibition of painting by renowned artist Jahanzeb Malik entitled 'Beautiful Pakistan' under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council.

Engineer Muhammad Ali said that Pakistani artists had a great contribution to cultural diversity in the country as well as abroad.

The minister praised the work of the famous Peshawar based artist Jahanzeb who displayed the natural beauty of Pakistan in the exhibition.

At the end of the ceremony, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed thanked the special guest and other participants.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life and will continue till September 4.

Jehanzeb Malik was the most senior artist and had conducted more than 20 solo exhibitions all over the country.

The exhibition was based on the beautiful landscapes of Pakistan.

